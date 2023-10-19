UEFA has confirmed the postponement of matches involving Israeli teams

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 11:48
UEFA has announced that the matches involving Israeli teams have been postponed.

The group stage match in the Conference League between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Zorya has been rescheduled from October 26th to November 25th. Additionally, the group stage match in the Europa League between Villarreal and Maccabi Haifa has been moved from October 26th to December 6th.

Furthermore, due to the current situation, Maccabi Haifa's youth team has withdrawn from this season's UEFA Youth League. UEFA has acknowledged this and confirmed that Sparta Prague's youth team will automatically advance to the second round of the Champions Path.

It's worth noting that the qualification match for the 2024 European Championship between Belgium and Sweden will not be resumed, as announced on UEFA's official website. It was not possible to resume the match the following day, and the window for rescheduling has expired, so the score of the first half is considered final, and all statistics are transferred to the table.

This verdict does not impact the key matters in Group F. Belgium and Austria had already secured two tickets to the final stage of Euro 2024, while Sweden lost all chances.

