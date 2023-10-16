UEFA EURO qualification: The Netherlands defeated Greece, Ireland crushed Gibraltar

In the eighth round of the qualification for the UEFA EURO 2024, matches took place in Group B. The Netherlands played against Greece, while Ireland traveled to Gibraltar.

Greece 0-1 Netherlands

In the first half, the Netherlands not only had more ball possession but also looked sharper. In the 28th minute, the visitors had a chance to take the lead, but Weghorst missed a penalty. After the break, Greece tried to have more possession and create attacks, but the Netherlands prevented the hosts from producing any scoring chances.

In injury time, the referee awarded a second penalty in the match, and Virgil van Dijk confidently converted it. In the dying minutes, the referee reviewed VAR for another penalty, but the third penalty was not given. The Netherlands narrowly defeated Greece, securing 12 points and moving to the second position in Group B.

Gibraltar 0-4 Ireland

Ireland took the lead on the eighth minute with a goal from Evan Ferguson. Exactly 20 minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage with a goal by Michael Johnston. After the break, Ireland's dominance on the football pitch continued. On the 60th minute, Doherty scored the third goal for his team. And ten minutes before the end, Callum Robinson sealed the match with the fourth goal.

Ireland earned six points and is currently in second-to-last place in the group.

UEFA EURO 2024 Qualification, Group B, 8th Round