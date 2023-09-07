Two-time Champions League winner went to play in Brazil

Two-time winner of the Champions League in the "Real" Jesé Rodriguez went to play in the championship of Brazil.

According to a source, the star Spanish footballer has signed a preliminary contract with the local team Coritiba.

At the same time, the fact of signing the agreement was confirmed by the press service of the club. They are happy to welcome such a famous player in their squad.

After leaving Real Madrid in 2016, Jesé was unable to prove himself in European football. At first he played for Paris Saint-Germain, for which he played only 18 matches and scored two goals.

After that, he moved to Las Palmas, and then also played for Stoke City, Betis, Sporting, Ankaragucu and Sampdoria. In none of the new places of work, he was never able to become a team leader, wandering around new clubs.

Over the past six years, Jesé has only scored 26 goals in all competitions.

His last team was Sampdoria, after leaving which he became a free agent. The source writes that there was not a single European club interested in his services.

According to preliminary data, Coritiba offered Jesé a contract until the end of 2023.