RU RU NG NG
Main News Two-time Champions League winner went to play in Brazil

Two-time Champions League winner went to play in Brazil

Football news Today, 04:00
Two-time Champions League winner went to play in Brazil Photo: Sampdoria twitter

Two-time winner of the Champions League in the "Real" Jesé Rodriguez went to play in the championship of Brazil.

According to a source, the star Spanish footballer has signed a preliminary contract with the local team Coritiba.

At the same time, the fact of signing the agreement was confirmed by the press service of the club. They are happy to welcome such a famous player in their squad.

After leaving Real Madrid in 2016, Jesé was unable to prove himself in European football. At first he played for Paris Saint-Germain, for which he played only 18 matches and scored two goals.

After that, he moved to Las Palmas, and then also played for Stoke City, Betis, Sporting, Ankaragucu and Sampdoria. In none of the new places of work, he was never able to become a team leader, wandering around new clubs.

Over the past six years, Jesé has only scored 26 goals in all competitions.

His last team was Sampdoria, after leaving which he became a free agent. The source writes that there was not a single European club interested in his services.

According to preliminary data, Coritiba offered Jesé a contract until the end of 2023.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Coritiba Serie A Brazil
Popular news
Arsenal pull away to win against Manchester United in the dying minutes Football news 03 sep 2023, 13:34 Arsenal snatched victory over Man Utd in the dying minutes
PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window Football news 02 sep 2023, 03:25 PSG bought a top forward in the last hours of the transfer window
Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:45 Dortmund again misfired. Borussia 2-2 Heidenheim: goals video and match review
Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news 02 sep 2023, 02:24 Transfers Fati, Felix, Greenwood, Kolo Muani. The last day of the transfer window: how it was
Football 01 sep 2023, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer
Football news 01 sep 2023, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Two-time Champions League winner went to play in Brazil Football news Today, 03:52 Bayern will make another attempt to sign the Fulham player in the winter Football news Today, 03:30 Dejan Stankovic takes charge of Hungarian club Football news Today, 03:00 Potter could get an interesting job in France Football news Today, 02:00 Ronaldo spoke about rivalry with Messi Football news Yesterday, 16:26 Candidates for the Women's Golden Ball have been named Football news Yesterday, 15:50 The Premier League team is negotiating with a sponsor from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 15:06 The nominees for the best young player award were announced Football news Yesterday, 14:45 Shortlist Ballon d'Or 2023: Messi, Haaland & Mbappe here, but without Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 14:30 All nominees have been for the Lev Yashin Award announced
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for Serbia vs Hungary 7 September 2023 Football Today Prediction for the match France - Ireland on September 7, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs Albania prediction and betting tips on September 7, 2023