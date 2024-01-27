Two Premier League clubs are vying for the leader of Leicester

Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has attracted interest from two Premier League clubs and could make a return to the top flight this winter.

According to Sky Sport, both Brighton and Brentford are looking to strengthen their squad with the young midfielder. While official negotiations have not commenced, sources note that Premier League clubs must make a substantial offer to persuade Leicester to release their key player.

A potential transfer could be facilitated by Leicester's need to engage in outgoing transfers to comply with financial fair play rules and have the ability to sign new players. The sale of Dewsbury-Hall could generate significant revenue, making such a transfer feasible.

Kiernan, a product of Leicester's academy, has had an impressive season, scoring 9 goals and providing 9 assists in 31 matches, making him the team's top performer.

It's worth noting that the transfer window in the English Premier League will close on February 1st.