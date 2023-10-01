Two goals from Angel Correa allowed Atlético to beat Cadiz

As part of the eighth round of the Spanish La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Atlético hosted Cadiz.

Atlético, after two victories over Real and Osasuna, was going to continue its winning streak. But the guests literally discouraged Diego Simeone's team at the beginning of the match. First, Lucas Pires, after a pass from Chris Ramos, kicked the ball into an empty net, and then Roger Marti beautifully threw the ball over the goalkeeper from the penalty area line. The game gained momentum and within a few minutes the hosts got even one goal. Angel Correa scored with a header from Azpilicueta's pass.

At the very beginning of the second half, Atletico equalized the score. Molina scored the goal. And in the 66th minute, with a pass from Saul Niguez, Correa scored a double and put the hosts ahead. As a result, Atlético deservedly achieved a strong-willed victory over Cadiz.

Atlético - Cadiz - 3:2.

Goals: 0:1 - Lucas Pires 12, 0:2 - Marti 28, 1:2 - Correa 32, 2:2 - Molina 46, 3:2 - Correa 66.

After this victory, Simeone's men occupy fourth position in La Liga with 16 points.