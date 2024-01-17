Trying to save the season. Lyon buys Nigerian starlet

Gent's forward, Gift Orban, will soon become a player for Lyon, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The clubs have reached an agreement on a transfer fee of €13 million. The 21-year-old Nigerian will sign a contract with the French club until the summer of 2028.

This will be Lyon's second transfer from the Belgian league this winter. Earlier, they acquired 18-year-old winger Malick Fofana from Gent for €17 million.

Gift Orban emerged as one of the main revelations of the past season. He joined Gent from the Norwegian club Stabæk for €3.3 million in the winter of last year. In 52 matches for the Belgian club in all competitions, he scored 32 goals.

After 18 rounds, Lyon are only 16th in the Ligue 1 standings.