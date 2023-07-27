RU RU
Transfer of another ex-Barcelona legend to Inter Miami failed

Transfer of another ex-Barcelona legend to Inter Miami failed

Football news Today, 07:00
Transfer of another ex-Barcelona legend to Inter Miami failed

The legendary Uruguayan football player Luis Suarez will not be able to move to the American Inter Miami in the near future.

According to ESPN striker Brazilian “Gremio” will remain in his current team at least until the end of this year.

This decision was made in the Brazilian club. They want the eminent striker to continue playing for them at least until December.

At the same time, the 36-year-old Uruguayan himself has repeatedly spoken about his desire to move to the American club, where his former partners in Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba play.

For the sake of reuniting with these players, Suarez even agreed to return the Brazilian $ 10 million of his wages in exchange for the fact that he would be released right now.

Suarez joined the Brazilian club in January 2023 as a free agent.

His agreement with Gremio runs until December 2024. In total, as part of the Brazilian team, he played 31 matches in which he scored 16 goals.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Gremio Inter Miami CF Serie A Brazil MLS USA
