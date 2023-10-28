Tottenham on track to equal Arsenal's record

In yesterday's match, Tottenham managed to secure yet another victory in the current season against Crystal Palace. As a result, the "Spurs" extended their unbeaten streak to ten matches and once again solidified their position at the top of the Premier League table.

If Tottenham can continue their unbeaten run, they might have a chance to equal the record set by Arsenal during the 2003/04 season. Back then, Arsène Wenger's charges completed the footballing year without a single defeat in 38 Premier League matches.

It remains uncertain whether such a feat is attainable for the "Spurs," as in the upcoming month, they face challenging tests against Chelsea and Manchester City, with a December clash against Newcastle. The last time they claimed the English championship title was in the distant years of 1951 and 1961. Since the inception of the Premier League in 1992, Tottenham's greatest achievement has been finishing as runners-up in the 2016/17 season.

When asked about his aspirations during a press conference, inquiring whether he dreams of discussing a championship title in May, the Tottenham manager replied:

"Dreams last until someone wakes you up. Let's see."