RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News MMA News Lewis easily dealt with Nascimento and knocked him out. UFC on ESPN 56 Results

Lewis easily dealt with Nascimento and knocked him out. UFC on ESPN 56 Results

MMA News Today, 03:15
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Lewis easily dealt with Nascimento and knocked him out. UFC on ESPN 56 Results Photo from usatoday.com / Author unknown

Tonight in St. Louis, USA, the UFC on ESPN 56 tournament took place. The main event of this show was a showdown in the heavyweight limit (up to 120.2 kg) between American Derrick Lewis and Brazilian prospect Rodrigo Nascimento.

The American quickly seized the initiative and pummeled his opponent. The bout ended in the third round when Lewis sent his opponent into technical knockout, prompting the referee to stop the encounter and award the victory to the American.

Thanks to this knockout, Lewis increased his number of wins to 28. He also has twelve defeats in his record.

For Nascimento, this is only his second defeat in his professional career, alongside twelve victories.

In total, twelve fights took place at today's tournament, and the Dailysports team invites you to acquaint yourself with their results.

UFC on ESPN 56 Tournament Results

Main Card

  • Derrick Lewis defeated Rodrigo Nascimento via technical knockout (Round 3, 0:49)
  • Joaquin Buckley defeated Nursultan Ruziboev by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)
  • Carlos Ulberg defeated Alonzo Menifield by knockout (Round 1, 0:12)
  • Diego Ferreira defeated Mateusz Rebec by technical knockout (Round 3, 4:51)
  • Sean Woodson defeated Alex Caceres by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Robelis Despaigne by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Preliminary Card

  • Chase Hooper defeated Vyacheslav Borshchev by D'Arce choke (Round 2, 3:00)
  • Esteban Ribovitch defeated Terrence McKinney by knockout (Round 1, 0:37)
  • Tabatha Ricci defeated Tisha Pennington by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Trey Waters defeated Billy Goff by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Charles Johnson defeated Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Veronica Hardy defeated JJ Aldrich by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Next week, mixed martial arts fans can look forward to the UFC Fight Night event numbered 241, also known as UFC on ESPN+ 99 or UFC Vegas 92. The main event in the octagon will feature Brazilian Edson Barboza and Briton Lerone Murphy.

Popular news
VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:55 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG Football news 10 may 2024, 14:06 BREAKING. Mbappe announces his departure from PSG
What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites Hockey news 10 may 2024, 04:31 What you need to know about the World Championships 2024? Format, key dates, history, favorites
Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final Football news 10 may 2024, 03:34 Betting on experience. Ancelotti decides which goalkeeper should play in the Champions League final
The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed Football news 09 may 2024, 17:16 The finalists for the UEFA Conference League final have been revealed
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:56 VIDEO. Lionel Messi is unhappy with the new rules in MLS and expresses it on camera MMA News Today, 03:15 Lewis easily dealt with Nascimento and knocked him out. UFC on ESPN 56 Results Football news Today, 02:43 Messi didn't score, but that didn't stop Inter Miami from winning a strong victory Baseball News Today, 02:20 MLB regular season 2023-24: schedule, results and standings Hockey news Today, 02:09 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:57 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Boxing News Today, 01:25 Lomachenko knocked out Kambosos and regained his championship belt Football news Yesterday, 17:16 A crazy finish. All goals and highlights Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea 2-3 Football news Yesterday, 17:04 Two steps to the title. All goals and highlights Fulham vs Manchester City 0:4 Football news Yesterday, 16:56 A tattoo to commemorate victory. Bayer organized an unusual promotion for its fans
Sport Predictions
Hockey Today Slovakia vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Finland vs Great Britain prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Norwich vs Leeds prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Cadiz vs Getafe prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Cape Town City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today West Bromwich vs Southampton prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Denmark vs Canada prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Hockey Today Latvia vs France prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024 Football Today Darmstadt vs Hoffenheim prediction and betting tips - May 12, 2024