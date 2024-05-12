Lewis easily dealt with Nascimento and knocked him out. UFC on ESPN 56 Results

Tonight in St. Louis, USA, the UFC on ESPN 56 tournament took place. The main event of this show was a showdown in the heavyweight limit (up to 120.2 kg) between American Derrick Lewis and Brazilian prospect Rodrigo Nascimento.

The American quickly seized the initiative and pummeled his opponent. The bout ended in the third round when Lewis sent his opponent into technical knockout, prompting the referee to stop the encounter and award the victory to the American.

Thanks to this knockout, Lewis increased his number of wins to 28. He also has twelve defeats in his record.

For Nascimento, this is only his second defeat in his professional career, alongside twelve victories.

In total, twelve fights took place at today's tournament, and the Dailysports team invites you to acquaint yourself with their results.

UFC on ESPN 56 Tournament Results

Main Card

Derrick Lewis defeated Rodrigo Nascimento via technical knockout (Round 3, 0:49)

Joaquin Buckley defeated Nursultan Ruziboev by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-27)

Carlos Ulberg defeated Alonzo Menifield by knockout (Round 1, 0:12)

Diego Ferreira defeated Mateusz Rebec by technical knockout (Round 3, 4:51)

Sean Woodson defeated Alex Caceres by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta defeated Robelis Despaigne by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Preliminary Card

Chase Hooper defeated Vyacheslav Borshchev by D'Arce choke (Round 2, 3:00)

Esteban Ribovitch defeated Terrence McKinney by knockout (Round 1, 0:37)

Tabatha Ricci defeated Tisha Pennington by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Trey Waters defeated Billy Goff by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Charles Johnson defeated Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Veronica Hardy defeated JJ Aldrich by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Next week, mixed martial arts fans can look forward to the UFC Fight Night event numbered 241, also known as UFC on ESPN+ 99 or UFC Vegas 92. The main event in the octagon will feature Brazilian Edson Barboza and Briton Lerone Murphy.