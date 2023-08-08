Tottenham Hotspur sign defender for €40m

The press service of London's "Tottenham Hotspur" has announced on their official website the transfer of defender Micky van de Ven from "Wolfsburg" and the Dutch U-21 national team.

The English club paid €40 million for the player. This amount could increase by a few more million euros through bonuses. The Dutch player has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2029. He will wear the number 37 jersey for the London club.

22-year-old van de Ven had been playing for "Wolfsburg" since the summer of 2021. He transferred to the German club from "Volendam". The transfer fee amounted to €3.5 million. In total, the defender played 41 matches for "Wolfsburg" in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Van de Ven has been playing for the Dutch U-21 national team since 2021. He has played 11 matches for the Dutch team, hasn't scored any goals or provided any assists, and has received one yellow card.

It's worth noting that "Tottenham" finished in eighth place in the English Premier League last season. As a result, the London club didn't qualify for European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.