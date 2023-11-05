Tottenham Hotspur – Chelsea kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Tomorrow, one of the pivotal matches of the eleventh round of the Premier League is scheduled to take place, featuring two London-based teams. The current leader of the English top-flight, Tottenham Hotspur, will host Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following a lackluster previous season, in which the Spurs failed to secure a European competition berth, the club opted for a change in leadership. Christian Stellini was succeeded by the Australian tactician, Ange Postecoglou. Additionally, during the summer, the club parted ways with its talisman and top scorer, Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern Munich. Interestingly, these moves seem to have been advantageous for the club, as the Spurs currently top the league table. Tottenham stands as the sole Premier League club yet to face defeat in the current season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, is experiencing its second consecutive season of upheaval. In the previous campaign, the Blues finished in twelfth place. The same position is currently occupied in the league, following ten matches that have yielded three victories and three defeats. Their deficit from the European qualification spots has already reached a substantial ten points.

The match between Tottenham and Chelsea will take place on Monday, November 6th, at 21:00 Central European Time. Below, we have provided information on where you can watch this match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - Peacock

Other countries: