Tottenham has entered the race for the young Norwegian

Tottenham has revisited a reinforcement option that was considered last summer.

According to Sky Sports, the "Spurs" have initiated negotiations with the Belgian club Brugge regarding the transfer of 18-year-old Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa.

If all agreements are reached, the transfer will take place now, but he will join Tottenham in the summer. Until that time, he will remain with the Belgian club on loan.

It is also noted that Brentford has been monitoring Nusa, who recently strengthened their squad with Ivan Toney. The player's eight-month suspension ended on January 17.

In the current season, the Norwegian has played in 26 matches for Brugge, contributing with three goals and an equal number of assists.

Transfermarkt values the 18-year-old winger at 17 million euros.