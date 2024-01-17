Free! The suspension of one of the APL's top scorers expired today

Today, on January 17, 2024, marks the end of the eight-month suspension for Brentford star Ivan Toney. From this day, the forward is free to train with the team and participate in English Premier League matches.

On his X page, Toney reacted to his return with an eloquent gif.

As a reminder, last spring, the English striker was suspended for eight months for violating betting rules, with 232 infractions alleged against him.

In the previous Premier League season, Toney secured the third spot in the goal-scoring race. In 33 matches, the 27-year-old forward netted 20 goals. It was previously reported that he decided to stay with Brentford despite interest from Arsenal.

Toney could make his comeback on the field as soon as Saturday, January 20, in a league match against Nottingham Forest.