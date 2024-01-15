Toney has decided not to leave Brentford, despite previous interest from Arsenal

Toney, who received an eight-month suspension due to betting, announced his decision in a video conversation with his former teammate Pontus Jansson, posted on Twitter by "The Bees". In the conversation, the Englishman stated that he will remain with the club and eagerly anticipates the moment when he can return to the first team.

"I'm more than ready. I can't wait to get back."



A wholesome catch up between Ivan Toney and Pontus Jansson ahead of the striker's return 📲❤️ pic.twitter.com/tOtXViH3rK — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 14, 2024

It was previously reported that the 27-year-old Toney was being pursued by Arsenal.

The forward's suspension concludes on January 17, and consequently, he will be able to play for the first time after his suspension on January 20 in the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.

In the English Premier League, the forward has played 66 matches for Brentford, scoring 32 goals and providing nine assists.

Despite his extended suspension, Transfermarkt values Toney at 35 million euros. The forward's contract with his current club is valid until the summer of 2025.