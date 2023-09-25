Arsenal want to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Arsenal are planning to try to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January, according to The Mirror.

Arsenal are stepping up their interest in the Brentford striker, whose suspension expires in January. Brentford, in turn, are ready to sell Tawney, but will demand at least £60 million for him. This week the striker has returned to training with the main team after breaking betting rules. 27-year-old Toney will be able to play again, which is why Arsenal have taken him firmly in their sights.

Arteta wants to see a "real" striker in his team, despite the fact that they have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the squad. However, Arsenal want to fight for the Premier League title, so they paid attention to Ivan Toni.

Brentford know the 27-year-old is interested in a move to a bigger club, with the England international only having 18 months left on his contract.​​ Tony has also made it clear to Brentford that he is not interested in signing a new deal.

In addition, Chelsea and Tottenham are also closely monitoring the situation around the striker. However, Arsenal want to be the first to intercept the player.