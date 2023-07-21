"Torino" wants to buy the talent of Kyiv "Dynamo"

RU RU
Italian club "Torino," based in Turin, has shown interest in Dynamo Kyiv's midfielder Vladimir Brazhko, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Italian club offered four million euros for the player, with the potential for the amount to increase through bonuses. Additionally, "Torino" was willing to include a percentage of any future sale of the player in the deal. However, the management of the Ukrainian club refused to sell Brazhko for such a sum, considering it to be insulting.

"The offer from 'Torino' is humiliating. Vladimir Brazhko is one of our most talented midfielders, and he will bring benefits to 'Dynamo' in the future. Everyone wants to buy our talented players for pennies. If I start selling players for 4 million, I won't have a team!" said Dynamo Kyiv's president, Igor Surkis.

Brazhko, 21, is a product of the Dynamo Kyiv youth academy. He has not yet made an appearance for the main team. In the previous season, the midfielder played for "Zorya" Luhansk on loan, featuring in 29 matches, scoring seven goals, and providing one assist. His contract with Dynamo Kyiv is valid until the summer of 2025.

