Torino bought experienced Inter defender

The press office of Turin's "Torino" has announced on their official website the transfer of defender Valentin Lazaro from Milan's "Inter."

The Turin club paid four million euros for the player. The Austrian has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027. In the previous season, Lazaro played for "Torino" on loan, participating in 25 matches, not scoring any goals, but providing four assists.

The 27-year-old Lazaro has been playing for "Inter" since the summer of 2019. He joined the Italian club from Berlin's "Hertha." The transfer fee was 22.4 million euros. In total, he played 11 matches for the Milanese club in all competitions, not scoring any goals, but providing two assists. During his time with "Inter," he was also loaned to "Newcastle United," Borussia Mönchengladbach, and "Benfica." Previously, he played for "Red Bull Salzburg" and "LASK."

Lazaro has been playing for the Austrian national team since 2014. He has participated in 36 matches for the Austrian national team, scoring three goals, providing one assist, and receiving two yellow cards.