RU RU NG NG
Main News Torino bought experienced Inter defender

Torino bought experienced Inter defender

Football news Today, 01:36
Torino bought experienced Inter defender Photo: Torino website / Author unknown

The press office of Turin's "Torino" has announced on their official website the transfer of defender Valentin Lazaro from Milan's "Inter."

The Turin club paid four million euros for the player. The Austrian has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027. In the previous season, Lazaro played for "Torino" on loan, participating in 25 matches, not scoring any goals, but providing four assists.

The 27-year-old Lazaro has been playing for "Inter" since the summer of 2019. He joined the Italian club from Berlin's "Hertha." The transfer fee was 22.4 million euros. In total, he played 11 matches for the Milanese club in all competitions, not scoring any goals, but providing two assists. During his time with "Inter," he was also loaned to "Newcastle United," Borussia Mönchengladbach, and "Benfica." Previously, he played for "Red Bull Salzburg" and "LASK."

Lazaro has been playing for the Austrian national team since 2014. He has participated in 36 matches for the Austrian national team, scoring three goals, providing one assist, and receiving two yellow cards.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Inter Torino Serie A Italy
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League
Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League Football news 22 aug 2023, 16:14 Al-Nasr Ronaldo advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League
Arsenal win tough London derby Football news 21 aug 2023, 17:05 Arsenal win tough London derby
Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker Football news 21 aug 2023, 13:05 Manchester United announce departure of controversial striker
The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named Football news 21 aug 2023, 12:55 The lineup of the Ukrainian national team against England and Italy has been named
Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home Football news 20 aug 2023, 15:36 Barcelona take a tough win in La Liga at home
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:00 Inter Miami has reached another final with Messi Football news Today, 01:50 Real Madrid make final offer for Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 01:36 Torino bought experienced Inter defender Football news Today, 01:17 Marco Verratti close to joining Saudi Arabian club Football news Today, 00:50 Nottingham Forest announced the transfer of the world champion Football news Today, 00:00 Eintracht Frankfurt told PSG the price of striker Colo-Mouani Football news Yesterday, 17:11 Braga and Galatasaray wins: Champions League qualification results Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Barcelona will buy Cancelo from Manchester City, but on one condition Football news Yesterday, 15:35 Karim Benzema unhappy with head coach Al Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 15:17 Controversial Manchester United striker Greenwood could change national team
Sport Predictions
Football Today Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Chelsea vs Luton prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Celta vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on August 25, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Plymouth 26 August 2023