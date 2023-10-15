Top 10 Premier League Salaries: De Bruyne earns the most

According to Capology, the English Premier League is the richest football league in the world, so it's not surprising that its players are among the highest-paid in the world.

We have examined the data from the Capology service and are here to provide information about how much each player earns. However, we must emphasize that all the data provided by the service are approximate figures. These figures are based on either publicly available information or data from the service itself. Please also note that the sums mentioned in the text do not take into account taxes or any bonuses stipulated in the contracts.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - £20.8 million per year

The Belgian midfielder is the highest-paid player in the Premier League after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. De Bruyne signed his current contract in 2021, which runs until the end of the 2024/2025 season.

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - £19.5 million per year

Haaland signed a five-year contract in 2022 with a base salary of £19.5 million and a substantial list of bonus conditions, including goals and victories in the Premier League and the Champions League.

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £18.2 million per year

Salah has a similar salary to Casemiro, according to open sources, and his contract includes significant bonuses.

4. Casemiro (Manchester United) - £18.2 million per year

5. Raphael Varane (Manchester United) - £17.68 million per year

6. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) - £16.9 million per year

7. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - £15.6 million per year

8. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) - £15.6 million per year

9. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - £15.6 million per year

10. Kai Havertz (Arsenal) - £14.56 million per year