Top 10 most expensive transfers of the winter transfer window

The transfer of Vitor Roque from Atletico Paranaense to Barcelona became the most expensive among the winter transfers of 2024, according to Transfermarkt. The 18-year-old forward was acquired by the Catalan club for 40 million euros excluding bonuses.

In second place is the transfer of defender Sasha Boe from Galatasaray to Bayern Munich for 30 million euros. The third position is held by the transfer of defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa to Tottenham - 25 million euros.

The complete top 10 looks like this: