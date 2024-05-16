Athletic Bilbao substituted their goalkeeper in the 61st minute. The reason is quite intriguing

Athletic Bilbao suffered an away defeat against Celta Vigo with a score of 1:2. The match took place within the framework of the 36th round of La Liga.

However, a very interesting event occurred in this game. Leading 1-0 in the score, on the 61st minute, the Basques made a substitution in the goalkeeper position - instead of Unai Simon, Julen Agirrezabala appeared on the field. After this change, he conceded two goals in ten minutes.

The purpose of this substitution was to prevent Simon from spoiling his statistics before the upcoming presentation of the Zamora Trophy - the award for the best goalkeeper of the season in La Liga with the fewest goals conceded on average per game.

Furthermore, a goalkeeper is credited with playing the match only if he plays at least 60 minutes. After the match, Athletic's coach, Ernesto Valverde, commented on this episode as follows:

"We have two great goalkeepers, and both can play. I have nothing to comment on. It's the same substitution as any other. Usually, they are not made? Well, we made it," said the specialist.

Simon has played 35 matches in La Liga this season. He has conceded 33 goals and kept 17 clean sheets.

