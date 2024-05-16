Ex-Bayern defender will try to resuscitate career in Spanish championship

Spanish defender Juan Bernat failed to become an ironclad centre-back either at Bayern or at PSG, where he currently belongs, while his loan spell at Benfica did not seem to help his conditioning either. In order to regain his former form, the player may return to his native championship.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Betis are interested in renting Bernat, who are looking for reinforcements on the left flank of the defence. However, the 31-year-old defender is far from the only option the Andalusian club are considering.

Betis bosses also have Abel Bretones and Sergio Cardoni from Primera clubs on the table, as well as foreign options in the form of Nico Tagliafico from Olympique Lyonnais and Valentin Barco from Brighton.

Bernat's contract with PSG runs until June 2025 and the 31-year-old defender has played only six games for Benfica, who he represents on loan until the end of the season.