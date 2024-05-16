"Not if, but when I win," commented Alexander Usyk on the upcoming fight against Fury

Oleksandr Usyk commented on the upcoming fight for the undisputed heavyweight world championship against Tyson Fury.

In a comment to BoxingScene, the Ukrainian boxer stated that he feels good. The fight with Fury is a significant event for him, his family, and his country. Usyk can't wait.

"I'm not thinking about a knockout. My focus is on boxing. If I can, it will be a knockout. If not, it will be a victory in 12 rounds," Usyk explains.

He notes that Fury is good at talking, but for the Ukrainian, it doesn't matter and doesn't affect him.

"Fury's performance against Ngannou doesn't matter to me because Fury will be different with me. Maybe Fury is easier for me than Joshua, or maybe not. We'll see," Usyk remarks.

He adds that he respects all opponents, and if people speak poorly of him, it's not Alexander's problems but his opponents' issues. Usyk is confident in his victory and wants to become the undisputed champion for the second time.

"Not if, but when I defeat Fury, I will become the undisputed champion for the second time. It will be a stunning fight," Alexander concludes.

It's worth reminding that the WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KO) has shared his plans after the fight with Oleksandr Usyk.