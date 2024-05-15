Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko prediction and betting tips - May 16, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 21,5 Odds: 1.85 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 16, Daniel Collins and Arina Sobolenko will play each other in the semifinals of the tournament in Rome. Dailysports experts have prepared their version of the prediction for this event.

Danielle Collins

The American tennis player is having one of the best seasons in her career, she recently won a tournament in Miami, for the first time at this level, and then she also took the title in Charleston.

Collins also looked convincing in Rome, reaching the semifinals without dropping a single game. The net was not easy either, she managed to beat Anna Blinkova, Caroline Garcia, Irina Bega and Victoria Azarenka. The athlete is now 30 years old and is ranked 15th in the world rankings. Collins is in brilliant form, she is capable of beating the best tennis players in the world.

Aryna Sabalenko

The Belarusian is the current second racket of the world, so she is among the favorites at any tournament. After winning the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, there were no more significant successes, but in Madrid she managed to reach the final, where she was defeated by Swiatek in a hard-fought match.

In Rome, Sabalenko did not have everything smoothly, she could fly out in the 1/8 finals, had to win back even matchballs in the match against Svitolina, in the end the hardest victory - 4:6, 6:1, 7:6. Volynets Yastremska and Ostapenko also managed to get past/

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The rivals played each other five times, in all cases Sobolenko won, the last meeting took place at the end of April this year in Madrid, then the Belarusian won - 4:6, 6:4, 6:3.

Collins has managed to play 40 matches this year, winning 32 victories.

Sabalenko has won 24 meetings out of 30 in the current season.

Danielle Collins vs Aryna Sabalenko Prediction

Sabalenko is considered a slight favorite in this pairing, but it will be difficult against such a Collins. We expect a competitive match, which can drag on. We consider here a promising bet on a total of more than 21.5 games.