A winger from Chelsea will miss the next Premier League match

Ukrainian winger for Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk, will miss the next match for the Blues in the Premier League, as announced by head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

As the coach explained, Mudryk is not feeling well, and the club is assessing the condition of the young player. He experienced a bit of dizziness, so a substitution was made due to suspected concussion.

"In such substitutions, there's a rule - the player cannot play for 7 days. Therefore, he will not be available for the next game, but I hope there's nothing serious," the post reads.

Recall that winger Mykhailo Mudryk collided with defender Tariq Lamptey and couldn't continue the game. Christopher Nkunku replaced him on the field.

It is worth noting that Chelsea secured a convincing victory over Brighton in the rescheduled 34th round of the Premier League. The Blues now have 60 points, three more than their closest pursuers, and occupy sixth place in the table.