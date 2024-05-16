Newcastle could lose their star for less than £100million
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães is attracting the attention of many clubs, and it was previously reported that the Brazilian has a £100million pay-off clause in his contract, but the player could leave for less.
This was reported by Ben Jacobs, who emphasised that the starting price for the midfielder is slightly more modest:
"Newcastle also don't want to lose Guimarães, but that decision could be taken out of their hands if someone triggers his £100million release clause, which runs from the end of May until the end of June.
Whilst that clause is in place, Newcastle will simply point to his value but, offers in excess of £80million could be considered if Guimarães wants to leave for a Champions League club.
It should be emphasised that he is happy at Newcastle, but it is also true that both Manchester City and Arsenal have made contact with his camp. Manchester City are the most active of the suitors. Arsenal value the midfielder but have no intention of activating his clause, meaning he will only enter the race if the price drops."