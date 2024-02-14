Three representatives of champions. Official Team of AFCON-2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially presented Team of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The lineup includes three players from the African champions, Ivory Coast, and three players from the tournament finalists, Nigeria. South Africa (SA) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have two representatives each, while Equatorial Guinea is represented by one player.

Team of the Tournament is as follows: Williams (South Africa) – Aina (Nigeria), Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Mbemba (DR Congo), Konan (Ivory Coast) – Mokoena (South Africa), Seri (Ivory Coast), Kessie (Ivory Coast) – Wissa (DR Congo), Lookman (Nigeria), Nsue (Equatorial Guinea).

The best coach of the tournament was recognized as Émerse Fae, who took charge of Ivory Coast after the group stage and led the team to the championship title.

🇨🇮 X3

🇳🇬 X3

🇿🇦 X2

🇨🇩 X2

🇬🇶 X1



Ladies and gentlemen, please give it up to your #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 Team of the Tournament. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jfFtjcQzpk — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 14, 2024

In the final match, Ivory Coast defeated Nigeria 2-1.