Thomas Müller has matched Casillas achievement in the Champions League. Ahead of him - only Xavi

In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Bayern Munich will host Real Madrid. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

In the starting lineup for the hosts, veteran player Thomas Müller will take to the field. For the Bayern youth product, this will mark his 150th appearance in the prestigious club football tournament.

The German forward becomes only the third player to reach this milestone for a single club, following Iker Casillas (150 matches for Real Madrid) and Xavi (151 matches for Barcelona).

The opening whistle for the Bayern vs. Real match at the Allianz Arena will sound at 21:00 Central European Time. On Wednesday, May 1st, Borussia Dortmund and PSG will play their Champions League match.