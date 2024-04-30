Courtois & Modric on the bench. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match line-ups

In the first semifinal match, Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, April 30th.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time. A week later, on May 8th, the return leg will be held at the Santiago Bernabéu. Both teams have already announced their starting line-ups for this match.

It's worth noting that Real Madrid will be without two important defenders for this match - Alaba (due to a knee injury) and Carvajal (suspended due to yellow card accumulation). As for Bayern Munich, six players are absent from their squad: Boateng, Buchmann, Coman, De Ligt, Marusic, and Sarr.

Bayern Munich Lineup

Real Madrid Lineup