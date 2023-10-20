This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters

Famous football journalist Paul Merson spoke about the game of Ukrainian Chelsea winger Mikhail Mudryk.

In particular, he tried to explain the reasons why the football player had to adapt to English football for a long time.

"He's a young player who comes from a country in conflict. You have to take that into account when assessing his performance. He has friends in Ukraine and that influences him. But you won't be signed for that kind of money if you're a bad player.

We've seen some promise, but now we need consistency. We may have seen him play at 4 out of 10 and then 8 out of 10, but we need to see consistent 7s and 8s from him. He scored against Fulham last week but was left out of the squad for the match against Burnley. It was surprising to see him on the bench, but maybe he just needs to prepare better.

It's also worth noting that he scored for Ukraine, which has probably boosted his confidence, and Pochettino may decide that using him against Arsenal could be a risky but worth the gamble,” Merson was quoted as saying by Sky Sports .