RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters

This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters

Football news Today, 05:00
Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert Ponomarenko Yurij
This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters Photo: Chelsea FC Twitter

Famous football journalist Paul Merson spoke about the game of Ukrainian Chelsea winger Mikhail Mudryk.

In particular, he tried to explain the reasons why the football player had to adapt to English football for a long time.

"He's a young player who comes from a country in conflict. You have to take that into account when assessing his performance. He has friends in Ukraine and that influences him. But you won't be signed for that kind of money if you're a bad player.

We've seen some promise, but now we need consistency. We may have seen him play at 4 out of 10 and then 8 out of 10, but we need to see consistent 7s and 8s from him. He scored against Fulham last week but was left out of the squad for the match against Burnley. It was surprising to see him on the bench, but maybe he just needs to prepare better.

It's also worth noting that he scored for Ukraine, which has probably boosted his confidence, and Pochettino may decide that using him against Arsenal could be a risky but worth the gamble,” Merson was quoted as saying by Sky Sports .

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Arsenal Premier League England
Popular news
In England has found a replacement for national team coach Southgate Football news Today, 05:30 In England has found a replacement for national team coach Southgate
New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic Football news Today, 02:56 New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic
Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20
Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star
Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview Hockey news Yesterday, 17:30 Florida - Toronto, Winnipeg - Vegas, Minnesota - Los Angeles, and others. An NHL game day preview
FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury Football news Yesterday, 16:38 FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Top 10 most shocking transfers according to FourFourTwo Football news Today, 05:30 In England has found a replacement for national team coach Southgate Football news Today, 05:00 This must be taken into account. Paul Merson shut the mouths of Mudryk's haters Football news Today, 04:00 Bellingham has already begun to be compared to Messi Football news Today, 02:56 New scandal in Italy. Allegri played in a casino during the COVID-19 pandemic Hockey news Today, 02:12 Vegas and Boston continued their winning streaks. Results of NHL matches on October 20 Football news Today, 01:30 Played one match for the team. Bournemouth leader out for almost six months Football news Today, 01:00 Mourinho told how he worked as a school teacher Football news Today, 00:19 Inter Miami is preparing the transfer of another ex-Barcelona star Football news Today, 00:18 Friends, gambling addicts. Fagioli stated that Tonali made him place bets
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Taawun vs Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Al-Hilal vs Al-Khaleej prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Parma vs Como prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Derry City vs Shelburne prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Rotherham vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Espanyol vs Leganes prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Osasuna vs Granada prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football Today Le Havre vs Lens prediction and betting tips on October 20, 2023 Football 21 oct 2023 Liverpool vs Everton predictions and betting tips on October 21, 2023