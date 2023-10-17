UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C

In Group C, the eighth round of UEFA Euro 2024 qualification matches took place. England hosted Italy at Wembley, and Ukraine traveled to Malta.

England 3 - 1 Italy

The Italians quickly took the lead as Gianluca Scamacca opened the scoring in the 15th minute. England wanted to respond with a goal in the first half, and they did just that. Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 32nd minute.

After the break, the hosts took the lead. Marcus Rashford scored a goal in the 57th minute. Italy needed to score, but they couldn't create any significant chances near the opponent's goal. England, on the other hand, defended and caught Spalletti's team on the counter. Harry Kane completed a brace and set the final score at 3-1.

Malta 1 - 3 Ukraine

Ukraine was considered the clear favorite in this match, but it was the Maltese who took the lead at the start of the game. M'Bong struck the Ukrainian goalkeeper in the 12th minute. However, closer to the end of the first half, Ukraine responded with two goals in five minutes. Kamenzuli contributed a goal in the 38th minute, and Dovbyk converted a penalty in the 43rd minute.

After the break, the Maltese had several opportunities to equalize, but Ukraine kept the match under control and responded with their sharp attacks. In the 85th minute, Myhailo Mudryk scored the third goal for Ukraine, helping his team secure victory in the match.

The England national team has earned 16 points, guaranteeing their place in the UEFA Euro 2024. After seven matches, Ukraine has accumulated 13 points and occupies the second position in the group. Italy remains with ten points, but still has a game in hand.