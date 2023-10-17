RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C

UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C

Football news Today, 16:50
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C

In Group C, the eighth round of UEFA Euro 2024 qualification matches took place. England hosted Italy at Wembley, and Ukraine traveled to Malta.

England 3 - 1 Italy

The Italians quickly took the lead as Gianluca Scamacca opened the scoring in the 15th minute. England wanted to respond with a goal in the first half, and they did just that. Harry Kane converted a penalty in the 32nd minute.

After the break, the hosts took the lead. Marcus Rashford scored a goal in the 57th minute. Italy needed to score, but they couldn't create any significant chances near the opponent's goal. England, on the other hand, defended and caught Spalletti's team on the counter. Harry Kane completed a brace and set the final score at 3-1.

Malta 1 - 3 Ukraine

Ukraine was considered the clear favorite in this match, but it was the Maltese who took the lead at the start of the game. M'Bong struck the Ukrainian goalkeeper in the 12th minute. However, closer to the end of the first half, Ukraine responded with two goals in five minutes. Kamenzuli contributed a goal in the 38th minute, and Dovbyk converted a penalty in the 43rd minute.

After the break, the Maltese had several opportunities to equalize, but Ukraine kept the match under control and responded with their sharp attacks. In the 85th minute, Myhailo Mudryk scored the third goal for Ukraine, helping his team secure victory in the match.

The England national team has earned 16 points, guaranteeing their place in the UEFA Euro 2024. After seven matches, Ukraine has accumulated 13 points and occupies the second position in the group. Italy remains with ten points, but still has a game in hand.

Related teams and leagues
England Ukraine Italy Malta European Championship
Popular news
Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them Football news Today, 14:15 Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them
Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland Football news Today, 13:57 Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland
The top 10 best Premier League footballers since 1992 have been revealed Football news Today, 13:55 The top 10 best Premier League footballers since 1992 have been revealed
The Sampdoria leadership is backing Pirlo and has no intentions of parting ways with him Football news Today, 13:28 The Sampdoria leadership is backing Pirlo and has no intentions of parting ways with him
The Qatari sheikhs have not abandoned the idea of not purchasing Manchester United Football news Today, 13:10 The Qatari sheikhs have not abandoned the idea of not purchasing Manchester United
In the dressing room, the scent of alcohol. Capello disclosed details of his time at Real Football news Today, 11:58 In the dressing room, the scent of alcohol. Capello disclosed details of his time at Real
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:57 Euro 2024 qualifying, Groups G & H. Lithuania and Hungary draw, Denmark struggles to beat San Marino Football news Today, 16:50 UEFA Euro 2024 qualification: England and Ukraine secured hard-fought victories in Group C Football news Today, 15:34 Bonucci also risks receiving a suspension Football news Today, 14:52 Kane bid farewell to the Tottenham staff Football news Today, 14:15 Incredible sums of money are in play. The Saudis want Mourinho to go and coach for them Football news Today, 13:57 Euro 2024. Sensation in Helsinki. Kazakhstan made a comeback in the match with Finland Football news Today, 13:55 The top 10 best Premier League footballers since 1992 have been revealed Football news Today, 13:41 The fans have resolved everything. Marcelino elucidated why he left Olympique de Marseille Football news Today, 13:28 The Sampdoria leadership is backing Pirlo and has no intentions of parting ways with him Football news Today, 13:15 Deco: FC Barcelona is unlikely to engage in player acquisitions in the forthcoming January
Sport Predictions
Football Today Paraguay vs Bolivia prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Ecuador vs Colombia prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Uruguay vs Brazil prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Mexico vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today USA vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Peru vs Argentina prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football 18 oct 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza prediction and betting tips on October 19, 2023