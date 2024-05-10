RU RU
Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024

Hubert Hurkacz Hubert Hurkacz
ATP Rome 2024 11 may 2024, 07:00 Hubert Hurkacz - Rafael Nadal
Rome, Foro Italico
Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal
Hubert Hurkacz and Rafael Nadal will meet in the second round of the tennis tournament in Rome. Prediction for the match of these athletes prepared by Dailysports experts.

Hubert Hurkacz

Polish tennis player is well known to tennis fans, which is quite logical, the athlete is 27 years old, he is ranked ninth in the world rankings. Hurkacz is among those players who serve strongly and have a large height, 196 cm. There were no big successes this season, although it was possible to win a ground tournament in Estoril, the lineup did not stand out with stars, the Pole was the second seed.

In Rome, the athlete missed the first round, and in the second will play against a living legend of world tennis. Such Rafa can be defeated, the main thing is not to burn out psychologically.

Rafael Nadal

“King of the soil” is trying to get used to his favorite surface and squeeze the maximum out of his meetings. In the first round of the tournament in Rome Rafa won, but the game left a lot of questions, the Spaniard played against little-known Belgian Zizu Bergs, the victory was very hard, 4:6, 6:4, 6:3.

Nadal showed a mediocre tennis, with such a game certainly do not fight for titles, and certainly not for slams. We if about the end of his career for sure haunt Rafa, there is a feeling that he will not be able to return to the previous level, even on his favorite ground, not to mention other surfaces.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • It is strange to discover the fact that the rivals have never played each other before.
  • Hurkacz has 23 wins in 33 meetings this season.
  • Nadal has only 10 games, of which he has won in seven.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Rafael Nadal Prediction

Initially the Pole was quoted as a slight favorite, now the quotes are almost equal. Even though the ground is not the Pole's crowning glory, we think he has a better chance to win. Nadal's tennis is not impressive, there is character, will to win, but the game is not the same. Let's bet on Hurkacz's success.

