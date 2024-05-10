Novak Djokovic was hit in the head with a bottle while signing autographs. VIDEO

Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked player, commenced his campaign at the Masters tournament in Rome.

Djokovic emerged victorious against Moutet with a scoreline of 2-0, advancing to the round of 16 at the ATP1000 tournament in Rome. In the subsequent round, the Serbian tennis maestro will face Alejandro Tabilo, ranked 32nd in the world.

However, a rather unpleasant incident occurred for Djokovic after the match. While he was signing autographs, a water bottle struck him on the head. He remained on the ground for a brief period, but eventually made his way to the locker room after a few minutes.

‼️ Una de las imágenes más virales del día: Novak Djokovic, golpeado en la cabeza con una botella de agua mientras firmaba autógrafos después de ganar a Moutet en Roma pic.twitter.com/3VAHF7CZnX — MARCA (@marca) May 10, 2024

Djokovic, the Serbian tennis sensation and world number one, turned professional in 2003. On July 4, 2011, he ascended to the top spot for the first time and has spent over 400 weeks in that position overall. He has clinched the year-end world number one ranking on eight occasions, an unparalleled feat. Widely acclaimed by players and pundits alike, he is recognized as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.