Yokohama Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction and betting tips on May 11, 2024 by Jason Collins

Yokohama F.Marinos vs Al-Ain prediction Photo: https://theanalyst.com/ Author unknown
Yokohama F.Marinos Yokohama F.Marinos
AFC Champions League 11 may 2024, 06:00 Yokohama F.Marinos - Al-Ain
-
- : -
International,
Al-Ain Al-Ain
On May 11, Yokohama Marinos - Al Ain will meet, it will be the first meeting of the Asian Champions League. Dailysports experts have prepared their forecast for this interesting event.

Yokohama Marinos

The path to the final at the Japanese club was not easy, even at the group stage Yokohama became the first in the quartet, but outperformed two competitors only on additional indicators. It was not easier in the playoffs, where they barely passed Bangkok United - 2:2 away and 1:0 at home, the only goal scored on 120+2 minutes with a penalty. Shandong were beaten twice - 2:1 away and 1:0 at home, although it was difficult here too.

A real thriller was against Ulsan in the semifinals, where they lost 0:1 away, and in the return game Yokohama scored three goals in the first half hour, but by the end of the half the score was 3:2, and Marinos were left in the minority, managed to endure so until the penalty shootout, where the players of the Japanese club were more accurate.

The team launched the championship, where it can not win in four consecutive matches, occupying the 11th line, the gap from the top 3 is 6 points, while there is a game in reserve.

Al Ain

The club from the UAE passed known even in Europe opponents on the way to the final, but first without much trouble won their group. In the first round of the playoffs, they barely defeated Uzbek Nasaf Karshi - 0-0 away and 2-1 at home with the winning goal in penalty time.

The quarterfinal against Al Nasr, where Cristiano Ronaldo himself plays, was crazy, they won 1-0 at home and 3-4 away, eventually winning only in a penalty shootout. In the semifinals Al-Ain inflicted the first defeat of the season on Al-Hilal, winning 4:2 at home, losing 1:2 away, it was enough to get to the final.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Previously, the teams have never played each other.
  • Yokohama has lost at home only once this Champions League season, with 4 wins and one draw.
  • Al Ain have not won away in the Champions League playoffs, with two defeats and one draw.

Yokohama Marinos vs Al-Ain Prediction

In the first match the Japanese team is quoted as a favorite, mainly because of the factor of their field, since this is the final, the price of a mistake is high, we do not expect open soccer. The opponents will play cautiously, looking out for each other, in the head will still be the return meeting. We consider an interesting bet on the total of less than 3 goals.

