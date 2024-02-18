This has never happened before. Almeria has set a historic record low in La Liga

The bottom team of La Liga, Almeria, drew with Granada in the 25th round of the Spanish league. The teams ended the match with a 1-1 draw.

Almeria extended their winless streak in the league to 28 matches, setting a record low in the history of the elite Spanish division. The red and white team played 10 matches to a draw and suffered defeats in the remaining 18.

28 - Almería have not won any of their last 28 games in LaLiga (D10 L18), the longest run of consecutive matches without a win in the history of the competition. Historic. pic.twitter.com/GKpNbaVsl8 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 18, 2024

The last time the team won was in the previous season, when they defeated Mallorca (3-0) on May 20th.

Almeria currently occupies the bottom spot in the league table with 8 points and is the main candidate for relegation. The team is trailing by 12 points from the safety zone.

The red and white team will seek to improve their position in the next match against Atlético Madrid, scheduled for February 24th.