Football news Today, 03:00
There are two teams that have already entered La Liga
According to the results of the 42nd round of Spanish Segunda, we know the two teams who have already qualified to La Liga.
Granada and Las Palmas were promoted.
"Granada became champions with 75 points, only three points ahead of Las Palmas.
"Levante tied on points with Las Palmas, but left their rival behind on additional points.
Levante, Alaves, Eibar and Albacete will play for promotion in the playoffs.
