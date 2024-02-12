The world tennis legend made an epic joke about the Super Bowl

The legendary tennis player Andy Murray didn't stay on the sidelines during the pinnacle sports event of the night – Super Bowl 2024.

The Brit watched the NFL final and, after the game, congratulated American actress and singer Taylor Swift on her victory.

Congrats to @taylorswift13 on winning Super Bowl 58 👏 a stunning performance — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) February 12, 2024

The reason behind this is that Taylor Swift was prominently featured during the match. The singer attended the game to support her partner, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. A particularly viral moment was captured when Swift was shown drinking a glass of beer, spotlighted by the stadium cameras.

Taylor Swift was seen chugging down beer 🍺 during the #SuperBowl last night on live TV



This is y’all role model Swifties?? Ok#SuperBowlLVIII #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/Gkz7KfUDc6 — UGO & ThĚ Bíg Stéppêrs (@UGOOTWEETS) February 12, 2024

To recap, the Kansas City Chiefs secured victory in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. They outplayed the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25:22, thereby dispelling the curse that Drake had cast by wagering over a million dollars on their triumph.