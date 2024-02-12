The world tennis legend made an epic joke about the Super Bowl
The legendary tennis player Andy Murray didn't stay on the sidelines during the pinnacle sports event of the night – Super Bowl 2024.
The Brit watched the NFL final and, after the game, congratulated American actress and singer Taylor Swift on her victory.
The reason behind this is that Taylor Swift was prominently featured during the match. The singer attended the game to support her partner, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. A particularly viral moment was captured when Swift was shown drinking a glass of beer, spotlighted by the stadium cameras.
To recap, the Kansas City Chiefs secured victory in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. They outplayed the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25:22, thereby dispelling the curse that Drake had cast by wagering over a million dollars on their triumph.