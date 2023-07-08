The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined

In the final match of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, the England national team defeated the Spain national team with a score of 1-0 and became the tournament champions.

The only goal of the match was scored by Curtis Jones towards the end of the first half.

England claimed their third U21 European Championship title and their first since 1984. With this achievement, the English national team joined Germany and the USSR in third place for the most titles won. Only Spain and Italy have won the U21 European Championship more times, with five titles each.

England U-21 - Spain U-21: 1-0 (1-0)

Goal: Jones, 45' - 1-0

England U-21: Trafford, Harwood-Bellis, Colwill, Aarons, Palmer (Elliott, 83'), Smith Rowe (Madueke, 66'), Gomez (Skipp, 73'), Jones, Garner, Gibbs-White (Archer, 73'), Gordon (Doyle, 83').

Spain U-21: Tenas, Victor Gomez (Barrenetxea, 73'), Pacheco, Paredes, Miranda, Sergio Gomez, Antonio Blanco (Camejo, 83'), Alex Baena (Oros, 59'), Sanset (Vega, 59'), Rodri (Riquelme, 59'), Abel Ruiz.

Yellow Cards: Gomez (24'), Alex Baena (34'), Antonio Blanco (37'), Colwill (45'), Sanset (45'), Oros (62'), Gibbs-White (69'), Trafford (74'), Riquelme (86').

Red Cards: Antonio Blanco (90'), Gibbs-White (90').