The top scorer in the history of the Ghana national team retired
Former Ghanaian national team striker Asamoah Gyan has made the decision to retire.
The African player expressed gratitude to his former teammates, coaches, and his family. He also mentioned his intention to remain involved in football and use his experience to scout young talents.
At 37 years old, Gyan is the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of the Ghanaian national team. He has played 109 matches and scored 51 goals. The forward has also had stints with Udinese, Modena, Rennes, Sunderland, Al-Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, NorthEast United, and Legon Cities.
