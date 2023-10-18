The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon

The Athletic has compiled a ranking of the premier stadiums in the English Premier League.

Four criteria were considered in the assessment - the view from the stands and infrastructure, matchday experiences, location, and intangible values such as the stadium's history and design.

"Before we begin, we must ask for forgiveness. This is almost an impossible task, and we choose categories, weight categories, and then mark the teams that annoy you. It's a subjective matter, and there is no right answer," the publication stated.

Top Premier League stadiums: