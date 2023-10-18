The title of the finest stadium in the English Premier League has been bestowed upon
Photo: https://theathletic.com/uk/
The Athletic has compiled a ranking of the premier stadiums in the English Premier League.
Four criteria were considered in the assessment - the view from the stands and infrastructure, matchday experiences, location, and intangible values such as the stadium's history and design.
"Before we begin, we must ask for forgiveness. This is almost an impossible task, and we choose categories, weight categories, and then mark the teams that annoy you. It's a subjective matter, and there is no right answer," the publication stated.
Top Premier League stadiums:
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)
- St. James' Park (Newcastle United)
- Old Trafford (Manchester United)
- Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)
- Anfield (Liverpool)
- Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- Villa Park (Aston Villa)
- Brentford Community Stadium (Brentford)
- Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)
- Olympic Stadium (West Ham United)
- Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)
- City Ground (Nottingham Forest)
- Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)
- Goodison Park (Everton)
- Craven Cottage (Fulham)
- Falmer Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- Turf Moor (Burnley)
- Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)
- Kenilworth Road (Luton Town)
- Dean Court (Bournemouth)
