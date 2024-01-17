The talent forward from Hoffenheim has discerned his future path. Liverpool has interest in him

Talented Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier has made a decision about his immediate future.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 21-year-old striker has chosen to retain his club affiliation and remain with his current team at least until the summer. The forward aspires to receive a call-up to the German national team for Euro 2024, hence he will refrain from making drastic changes to his career at this moment.

Several Bundesliga and English Premier League clubs were keen to have the German in their ranks as early as January, with Liverpool being among the interested parties.

Those aiming to acquire the forward in the summer will need to pay Hoffenheim a minimum of 30 million euros.

In the current season, Beier has scored six goals and provided four assists in 18 matches for Hoffenheim. His contract with the club runs until June 2027.