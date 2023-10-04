The statements of Rubiales during the court hearing have been made public

The hearing regarding the accusation of sexual assault by Rubiales against Jennifer Hermoso has taken place, as reported by Marca.

The session occurred on September 15, and the statements of the former head of the Spanish Football Federation have been made public. Rubiales presented his version of events and answered questions from the lawyers of the footballer.

"We won the World Cup, there were signs of affection between us. It's not like someone secretly took someone to an office to forcibly kiss them. No. It was something so natural, in front of millions, between two people who lived together for a long time," he stated.

Furthermore, he questioned why he should apologize if they were all emotional and celebrating victory. He also claimed that Hermoso was not telling the truth, even when she says he has two daughters, because they actually have three.

"She grabbed me wherever she could, and I did too. After two or three minutes, they all grabbed me and lifted me, tossing me around. At that moment, I won't say that they shouldn't touch, excuse me, my backside, my knees, or my shoulder. We won the World Cup. There was incredible euphoria and joy," Rubiales added.

As a reminder, FIFA suspended Rubiales from his position as president of the Spanish Football Federation due to his kissing of the Spanish national team player, Jennifer Hermoso. She also provided testimony to the prosecutor against Luis.