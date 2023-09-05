The Spanish Football Federation fired the head manager of the women's national team

The head manager of Spain's women's national team has been fired for supporting Rubiales, reports Marca.

Jorge Wilda has coached the national team since 2015. This Tuesday, the Spanish Football Federation informed him and the sporting director of the women's national team that they had been dismissed over the "Rubiales case". Luis Rubiales said that Wilde will sign a new contract for four years, but he was removed from his position, so the Federation decided not to continue working with the specialist. Jorge Wilda supported Rubiales in his affair with a kiss after the World Cup final.

The Spanish Football Federation expressed gratitude to the coach and his team for the work done during eight years. Also, they wished him success in his career. He made an incredible contribution to the development of women's football in Spain, thanks to his model the growth of all teams took place.

Vilda has coached the women's national team of Spain since 2015. During eight years of work as a coach, he played 108 official matches, in which he won 75, drew 16 and lost 17. A few weeks ago, the Spanish team under his leadership became the world champion.