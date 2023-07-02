The semi-final pair of the European Youth Championship became known
Football news Today, 16:58
Euro 2023
The quarter-final matches of the European Youth Championship have ended and the semi-final pairs have become known.
It is worth noting that the Ukrainian team will compete for reaching the final with the Spanish team.
5'th of July
Israel - England
Spain - Ukraine
Spain has previously won the European Youth Championship five times. England have won the tournament twice. Ukraine once reached the final, but was defeated.
