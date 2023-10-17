The Sampdoria leadership is backing Pirlo and has no intentions of parting ways with him

Sampdoria expresses its confidence in their current head coach, Andrea Pirlo, and has no plans to dismiss him, as reported by Gazzetta.

Despite a somewhat lackluster start to the new Serie B season, with the team securing only one victory, three draws, and five losses in their first nine matches, Sampdoria finds itself in the penultimate position in the league table. Nevertheless, the club's leadership places trust in the coach and believes that he has the potential to elevate the team to the highest level, given his managerial prowess.

It's worth noting that Andrea Pirlo was reportedly at risk of being dismissed due to the team's unsatisfactory results. Sampdoria suffered a recent defeat to Crotone just before the international break, with a score of 1-2. In the current campaign, the club has had two points deducted due to financial breaches by the previous owner, Massimo Ferrero.

Sampdoria's management has granted Pirlo time to improve the situation, at least until the next match against Ascoli. Andrea took over as the coach of Sampdoria in June of this year, and his contract with the club extends until the summer of 2025.