The Polish national team fired the manager

The head coach of Poland, Fernando Santos, has been dismissed from the position of manager, it was reported on the official website of the Football Federation.

The Polish Football Union reported that as of Wednesday, September 13, Fernando Santos ceased to be the coach of the national team. The president of the football federation said that everyone is grateful to Santus for his work in the Polish national team and wished him success in the future.

Cesari Kulesha emphasized that now the priority task for the Polish Football Union is the search for a new manager. The presentation of the new coach will be announced soon.

On September 23, 2014, Santos led the Portuguese national team. Two years later, in 2016, the Portuguese national team under his leadership became the European champion for the first time in its history, beating the French national team in the final of the hosts of the tournament. On December 15, 2022, Santos resigned as head coach of the Portugal national team after Portugal's elimination from the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

In January 2023, the president of the Polish Football Association, Cesar Kulesza, announced the appointment of Santus as the head coach of the Polish national team.