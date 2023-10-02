The participants for the African Champions League have been determined

On Monday, October 2, the last participant in the CAF Champions League was determined.

Belouizdad defeated Bo Rangers with a score of 3-1 in the second-leg match, securing a place in the group stage of the African Champions League with an aggregate score of 6-2.

The 16 participants in the group stage are:

Wydad

Esperance

Belouizdad

Medeama

Al Ahly

Pyramids

Mamelodi Sundowns

Simba

Petro Atletico

TP Mazembe

ASEC Mimosas

Etoile Sahel

Nkana

Al Hilal Omdurman

Young Africans

Jwaneng Galaxy

It's worth noting that the group stage draw will take place on Friday, October 6. The current champion is Al Ahly, and they hold the record for the most wins in the CAF Champions League (11).