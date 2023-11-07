The owner of Bournemouth and the Vegas Golden Knights wants to buy a Scottish football club

RU RU NG NG
Billionaire Bill Foley, who owns majority stakes in the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the EPL's Bournemouth, is in talks to buy a team in the Scottish Premier League, according to The Athletic.

Previously, the Scottish Football Association was against the ownership of clubs by companies that own clubs in other countries. An investor who held a stake of more than 25% in any European club couldn't become an owner of a Scottish club.

As of late, this rule has been removed. Now, the Association approves the sale of the club on an individual basis in each separate case.

Besides Hibernian, which Foley is interested in, three other clubs are currently available in the Scottish market: Dundee, Dundee United, and Livingston.

Discussions about the sale of Hibernian have been ongoing since February, following the death of former club owner Ron Gordon. The American businessman acquired the club in 2019.

