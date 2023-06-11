The opponents are already known: when the match for the UEFA Super Cup will take place
Yesterday saw the Champions League final, in which Manchester City beat Inter 1-0.
Next season the English club for the first time in its history will play in the match for the UEFA Super Cup.
The meeting is to be held on August 16 in Athens.
Opponent of the English will be Sevilla, who won the Europa League.
The UEFA Super Cup has been played since 1972. Last season, the trophy was won by Germany's Eintracht.
