The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship

In the match of the ¼ finals of the European Youth Championship, the Ukrainian team beat the French team with a score of 3:1 and advanced to the semifinals.

The victory for the Ukrainian team was brought by Georgy Sudakov's double and Artem Bondarenko's goal. The French goal was scored by Ryan Sherkey.

In the semi-finals, the Ukrainian team will play with the Spanish team.

France U21 – Ukraine U21 - 1:3 (1:2)

Goals: Sherki, 19 - 1:0, Sudakov, 32 (penalty) - 1:1, Sudakov, 44 - 1:2, Bondarenko, 86 - 1:3

France U21: Chevalier, Kalulu, Luqueba, Simakan (Gandre 72), Nkunku, Cacre, Thuram (Adly 72), Le Fey, Cherki (Kalimuendo 80), Barcolya, Gouiri (Vai 72).

Ukraine U21: Trubin, Sych, Taloverov, Batagov, Vivcharenko, Sudakov, Bondarenko (Zhelyzko, 88), Brazhko, Kashchuk (Nazarenko, 59), Kryskiv (Sikan, 59), Mudryk (Bragar, 78).