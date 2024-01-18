The Liverpool legend didn't even earn a cent at Al-Ittifaq

The legendary English midfielder, Jordan Henderson, did not receive a single penny in salary from Al-Ittifaq, as reported by The Telegraph.

The experienced midfielder deliberately delayed payments to fly to England's national team matches and avoid paying taxes. Over six months of his contract with the Saudi club, he could have earned €20 million.

Yesterday, Henderson reached an agreement with Al-Ittifaq for an early termination of his contract, originally set to run until the summer of 2026. According to the agreement, the Saudi club will not provide any compensation to the player.

As reported by David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, Henderson will officially become the new player for Ajax in the near future. He has already agreed to a contract with the Amsterdam club for two and a half years.

From 2011 to 2023, Henderson played for Liverpool, winning both the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League once during his time with the team. Al-Ittifaq signed the Englishman for €14 million. He played 19 matches for Steven Gerrard's team, providing 5 assists.