RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Liverpool legend didn't even earn a cent at Al-Ittifaq

The Liverpool legend didn't even earn a cent at Al-Ittifaq

Football news Today, 05:00
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
The Liverpool legend didn't even earn a cent at Al-Ittifaq Getty Images

The legendary English midfielder, Jordan Henderson, did not receive a single penny in salary from Al-Ittifaq, as reported by The Telegraph.

The experienced midfielder deliberately delayed payments to fly to England's national team matches and avoid paying taxes. Over six months of his contract with the Saudi club, he could have earned €20 million.

Yesterday, Henderson reached an agreement with Al-Ittifaq for an early termination of his contract, originally set to run until the summer of 2026. According to the agreement, the Saudi club will not provide any compensation to the player.

As reported by David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, Henderson will officially become the new player for Ajax in the near future. He has already agreed to a contract with the Amsterdam club for two and a half years.

From 2011 to 2023, Henderson played for Liverpool, winning both the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League once during his time with the team. Al-Ittifaq signed the Englishman for €14 million. He played 19 matches for Steven Gerrard's team, providing 5 assists.

Related teams and leagues
Al-Ettifaq
Popular news
Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early
Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024 Tennis news Today, 14:37 The finalist of the Australian Open 2022 has announced that she will retire in 2024
Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open Tennis news Today, 11:44 Daniil Medvedev staged a comeback and advanced to the next round of the Australian Open
The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Basketball news Today, 11:15 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings
The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz Biathlon News Today, 10:01 The Boe brothers are on top. Individual race results in Antgolz
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:59 Egypt and Ghana played to a draw in a thrilling match at the AFCON Basketball news Today, 16:34 LeBron and Yannis lead in voting for the All-Star Game Football news Today, 16:01 Salah was injured in the AFCON match and left the field early Football news Today, 15:55 Napoli crushed Fiorentina in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup Football news Today, 15:48 Al-Hilal has decided whether to terminate Neymar's contract Football news Today, 15:30 Barcelona faced difficulties but managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 15:19 Arsenal - Crystal Palace: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 15:11 Breaking. Liverpool legend has returned to Europe after his stint in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:57 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Schedule and results
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Lesia Tsurenko vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Perth Wildcats vs Brisbane Bullets prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Iraq vs Japan prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Cape Verde vs Mozambique prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Vietnam vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Zalgiris Kaunas vs Fenerbahce prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Senegal vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Football 19 jan 2024 Hong Kong vs Iran prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024 Basketball 19 jan 2024 Monaco vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024